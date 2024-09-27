Family-friendly Picnic and Chill Event set for September 28 in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

ON September 28 all roads lead to Southern Cross Estate in Bulawayo’s Matsheumhlope suburb for a Picnic and Chill event.



The event is organised by Wood affair events and coordinated by Mthulisi Moyo and Christine. It will start at 1pm and various artists are set to perform.

According to event coordinator, Mthulisi Moyo the picnic is a family friendly event:

“The Picnic is a family oriented event for friends and family to bond, unwind, reflect and enjoy life. Come and experience the finer picnic food such as charcuterie, cheese, snack boards and finger foods.



Offering a wide range of beverages such as Cocktails and wine you will find from various beverage enthusiasts stalls. It also provides a livelihood for stall holders and organisers,” he said.

Also available will be kids and adults play areas with jumping castles, trampolines and slides. Dishing out everyone’s favourites on the decks will be DJ Frosty, Deeper Mr Stripes, Feel G, Andrean Snow and hip hop musician James Eland.