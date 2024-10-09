“Family members framed me for rape because they are jealous that I inherited my ancestors’ spiritual powers,” man claims in court

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

A MAN from Nkayi was arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistrate court facing rape charges has claimed family members framed him in ongoing ‘family spiritual warfare.’

The man (36) from Luthi village under chief Sikhobokhobho approximately 150km from Bulawayo, is accused of forcibly having sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old niece who is in form two.

He denied the allegations claiming: “it’s a family conflict.”

The man said he had a spiritual conflict for five years and the grandparents came up with the idea of framing him through a written letter by the complainant. “The grandfather of the complainant hates me because I inherited my family’s ancestral powers,” said the accused person, under cross-examination by the prosecutor, Ms Concilia Ncube.

It is alleged that on July 16, 2024, at around 10am the accused person was at his homestead when he called the complainant while she was passing along a nearby road. The accused forcibly dragged the complainant by hand to a nearby bush before raping her twice. After his satisfaction, the accused ordered the complainant to go back home and not to tell anyone.

The complainant revealed the matter by writing two letters she put into the school’s suggestion box. A police report was made which led to the arrest of the accused.

Mr Mclean Mahaso of Liberty Mcijo & Association Practitioners, who was representing the accused requested the court to postpone for the next day as he will make arrangements to bring witnesses.

The accused person was remanded in custody to October 15, 2024.