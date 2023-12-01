Family of Bulawayo woman who was killed by her friend demands 14 cattle for compensation

Mkhululi Ncube, Online Writer

THE family of a Bulawayo woman whose friend connived with her late boyfriend to kill her, has demanded 14 head of cattle as compensation from the killers’ families.

Musawenkosi Hara (39) of New Magwegwe suburb ganged up with her boyfriend, Farai Michael Mutasa who later committed suicide, and killed her friend Thulisile Dube (36) who had just returned from South Africa.

Hara was convicted of murder by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube–Banda and sentenced to an effective 25 years in prison.

Dube’s aunt, Ms Sinikiwe Dube said they demanded 14 cattle from both the Hara and Mutasa families following the death of her niece.

Mutasa’s family complied while the Hara family is yet to.

“We are happy with the 25 years given to Musawenkosi Hara because she has to suffer for what she did. Thulisile’s mother was mentally and emotionally affected following the death of her daughter and this also affected the deceased’s son’s performance at school,” she said.

