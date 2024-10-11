Family seeks burial assistance for late comedian Shatrisha Vibes

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

AS the nation mourns the loss of popular comedian Shatrisha Vibes, whose real name was Leewayne Tanaka Maponga, his family has appealed for assistance with his burial arrangements. The comedian passed away on October 8 after battling a chronic illness.

Shatrisha rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic, gaining a large following on social media through his witty and relatable comedy skits that often focused on Zimbabwean culture and everyday life.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, the family shared details for those wishing to offer support, directing them to contact Shatrisha’s mother, Ivy Nyarai Maponga Kakwava.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Leewayne Tanaka Maponga, affectionately known as Shatrisha on social media. Leewayne was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him, bringing joy and laughter wherever he went,” the post read.

The family has set up a funeral fund to help cover the costs of his service and final arrangements.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and will help ease the burden during this difficult time. Let us unite in celebrating the life of Leewayne, a beloved son, friend, and online personality. Your generosity will ensure that his family can focus on healing while we give Leewayne the dignified farewell he deserves,” the statement continued.

Maponga’s funeral service will be held on Monday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 9am in Johannesburg, South Africa.