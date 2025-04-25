Family seeks R2.5mil for liver transplant

Faith Ndlovu , Health Reporter

A Zimbabwean family based in South Africa is appealing for R2.5 million for a liver transplant for their 15-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with Autoimmune Hepatitis, a rare condition where her immune system attacks her liver, leading to liver cirrhosis.

She is currently admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where doctors have informed her parents that her only chance of survival is a liver transplant.

According to her mother, Vuyelwa Ncube, the estimated cost for the transplant and associated medical expenses is R2.5 million. The anticipated costs include pre-transplant evaluations and diagnostics R250,000, surgical procedure and hospitalisation R1,500,000, post-operative care and medications R500,000, travel, accommodation and follow-up visits will cost R250,000.

“These figures are based on current medical estimates and may vary depending on Vanessa’s condition and treatment progression.

“As a family, we are doing everything we can, but the financial burden is overwhelming. We humbly ask for your support, whether through a financial contribution, offering medical assistance, or simply sharing our story to help us reach more people,” she said.

She added that the medical professionals, hospitals, and organisations willing to assist are welcome.

“If you are a medical professional, hospital, or organisation willing to assist with the transplant procedure, medication, or post-operative care, we would be grateful for your support in any form. Your generosity could be the difference that saves my daughter’s life,” she said.

“Every contribution, no matter the amount or form, brings us one step closer to giving her a second chance at life,” she noted.

A fundraising initiative has been started and well-wishers can visit the website and send their donations.

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/help-vanessa-get-a-life-saving-liver-transplant