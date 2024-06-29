Family takes heart-breaking journey to murder scene

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE pain was raw, the grief palpable. The family of Christopher Dama, the popular Entumbane DJ and taxi driver, yesterday took his body on a heart-wrenching journey — back to the scene of his brutal murder.

Dama’s lifeless form left Kingdom Blue Funeral Services in Bulawayo, accompanied by a sea of mourners. Over 10 cars filled with family, friends, neighbours, fellow DJs, and taxi colleagues followed the hearse. It was a poignant procession, a testament to the life cut short, the man deeply loved.

Their destination: Emncwazini, Bulilima District, Matabeleland South. Here, roughly 34 kilometres from Bulawayo, Dama met his horrific end at the hands of what is believed to be a five-man gang.

One suspect, 30-year-old Ketai Nhanha, has been apprehended. He appeared before the Plumtree Magistrates Court on Thursday, but a plea was not entered. Magistrate Joshua Nembaware advised Nhanha to seek bail through the High Court and remanded him in custody until July 11.

Police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Nhanha in Gwanda. They also recovered the stolen vehicle used by the assailants after the crime.

The trek to the murder scene was an agonising experience. Family and mourners made four sombre stops — the attempted burial sites, marked by four shallow graves the killers had begun to dig. They then visited the discard site, where Dama’s documents — his driver’s license, driving certificate, funeral policy card, and even a piece of paper with his home address — were cruelly abandoned. Next, they stood at the bloodstain site, believed to be where the ever-friendly and respectful Dama was struck with an axe. Finally, they reached the final resting place, the spot where his body was ultimately discovered.

After a brief traditional ceremony, mourners erupted in a sorrowful song and dance before making their way back to Bulawayo. The hearse, followed by the grieving procession, passed through Six Avenue, Dama’s familiar stomping ground as a taxi driver, when DJ gigs weren’t on his schedule. Their path also included Barbourfields Stadium, home to Dama’s beloved Highlanders football team.

Dama’s body will lie in state at his Entumbane home before his burial this morning at Luveve Cemetery.

Speaking to Saturday Chronicle, Dama’s friends expressed their fervent hope for justice, even though it cannot bring him back. Their words echoed the collective yearning for closure in the face of this senseless tragedy.

“Chris was like my younger brother, a very respectful boy and his death shuttered me. I will say it without any fear that he must never rest until his killers are accounted for,” said Gladwin Jaravani, a local businessman who runs a sports bar in Entumbane.

The same sentiments were echoed by Devine Tsiga.

“Those who killed Christopher must never ever know peace and I pray that they are all caught and punished for their heinous act. Asisenelanga njengeNtumbane ngenxa yabo,” said Taiga.

Dama’s family was not in a position to comment.