Fans brave cold weather to party with Daliwonga

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Showbiz reporter

South African performer Daliwonga gave the longest and best performance thus far at an event held at The Boundary on Wednesday evening.

Despite the cold weather, fans made their way to the venue to watch the Abo Mvelo hitmaker in action.

Daliwonga warmed them up with his energy and strong performance, which lasted for more than thirty minutes. As if the performance was not enough, he remained in the VVIP afterward to interact with fans, giving lucky ones a rare opportunity to take pictures.

Daliwonga performing at the Boundary

Before the main man arrived, revellers were kept entertained by Victor Bravo with electro music, FabG with Afro Culture, DJ Ash T with Afro-Pop and Amapiano, DJ Mzoe with Amapiano, Mtkay Ntwana with his dance moves and live energy, Capital C with deep house, Ras Obido and DJ Funky.

The night was a blast.