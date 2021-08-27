Fans confident of Warriors squad

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL fans believe the Warriors squad for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next month is capable of collecting at least four points from the two matches.

Zimbabwe take on South Africa in their first group game at the National Sports Stadium on Friday next week before jetting to Ethiopia for the second game on September 7.

The bulk of players named for the two ties are active at their respective clubs, although some fans questioned the inclusion of clubless midfielder Ovidy Karuru and defender Jimmy Dzingai as well as Jonah Fabisch, who plays in the lower tier in Germany.

One fan Thulani Moyo said: “My worry is on unattached players such as Ovidy, Dzingai. How on earth do we still call-up players who are inactive and leave out striker Prince Dube who has recovered and is in pre-season with his team? Young Fabisch plays in the lower divisions and why include him now when he wasn’t involved in previous matches? Except for those three, l guess it’s an average team that can give us results.”

Mandla Maphosa-Nkala feels the Warriors can spring a surprise against Bafana Bafana.

“This is a very strong team if only the British Brigade can travel for the games. To be honest, for the first time in a very long time we are seeing a good selection, a team strong on paper compared to Bafana Bafana. The Warriors will be victorious in both encounters,” Maphosa-Nkala said.

Praise Dumik Gumpo said: “I think it’s the best set of players we have available. They should be able to get at least four points from the upcoming two fixtures. My prayer is that the guys playing in the UK all report for camp, especially McCauley Bonne.”

Carlmarx Nkomo said his worry is that should the British Brigade be barred from travelling for the South Africa and Ethiopia games, Zifa won’t be able to find able replacements.

“I think we have a squad that can get the job done on a good day. My only worry is the British Brigade. What will happen if they fail to pitch up? Does the technical team have other players in mind that can be easily called up?” said Nkomo.

Trust Jim feels African countries are being hard done by British clubs, which are holding onto players.

“It’s a balanced squad that has been called up, but will combinations come up seeing that they’ve never had friendly matches? Let’s hope all the players will be available. I think Caf should have spine and stand up for a level ground where all countries bring their top class players for qualifiers instead of weakening nations. Imagine the difference that the European players bring to the game,” said Jim.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Divine Lunga(Mamelodi Sundowns), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Takudzwa Chimwemwe(Nkana), Jimmy Dzingai (unattached), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ovidy Karuru (unattached)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town)