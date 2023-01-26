Fans devastated after e.tv’s hit drama series ‘Imbewu’ gets cancelled

After five successful seasons of hard-hitting drama, e.tv’s most-watched South African soapie “Imbewu” is coming to an end.

According to a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, the show will continue to air until the end of March.

Produced by Grapevine Productions, “Imbewu” centres around two Durban families, the Bhengus and Rampersads.

Over the past five years and over 1000 episodes, viewers witnessed how greed, betrayal and secrets tore the families apart.

“We’d like to thank the production for its commitment in delivering five great seasons of compelling stories, despite the highly competitive timeslots it found itself at 9.30 pm and 9 pm,” said Helga Palmer, head of local programming at eMedia.

