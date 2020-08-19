Fans finance Hwabaraty’s online show scheduled for tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Loyal fans of alternative musician Hwabaraty have funded him to hold his first online show.

Dubbed The Inkelewe Experience, the show will be held tonight from 9pm on the artiste’s Facebook page.

The virtual show is in response to Hwabaraty’s growth in the industry after he went the Amapiano route and released a party track titled Salibonani recently. The single was accompanied by an impressive music video on YouTube with the artiste saying all this was done to announce a new direction he wants to take with his music.

Speaking after a rehearsal ahead of the virtual show, Hwabaraty said: “This solo event was inspired by the positive feedback that I got from my recent video launch. I’d never reached this level of getting over 10 000 views. People sent me messages saying they’d like to see me performing live and even offered to fund the event because of the thirst of Hwabaraty.

“They’re pleased with the fact that I embrace our cultures.”

Hwabaraty said he will be performing with a live band.

“Fans should expect a solid performance, a set that they’ve never seen me deliver before. We’re used to having backtrack performances,but this time around, I’ll be performing with a band.

“I’d like to thank my management, Miso, Sabela and fans for this event as this is an improved Hwabaraty,” said the talented artiste.

