Fans force PSL to climb down on gate charges

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FANS and other stakeholders have forced the Premier Soccer League to make a major climbdown to the gate charges by 70 percent with the rest of the ground ticket now set to cost US$3, down from US$10.

Grand stand will be US$5 with VIP tickets costing US$10 and the new charges are with effect from today where the Chibuku Super Cup semifinals roar into life at the National Sports Stadium with Cranborne Bullets taking on Ngezi Platinum. Tomorrow its going to be a blood and thunder affair when Dynamos and FC Platinum collide.