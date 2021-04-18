Fans laud teams’ performances

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

COWDRAY Park-based Highlanders and Dynamos supporters have expressed satisfaction with their teams’ performances in the Independence Cup final played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, which the latter won 2-0.

DeMbare fans said never again should Bosso expect to win against them in Harare as they had previously gotten used to.

“I never expected us to win against Highlanders in Harare; they have always been beating us, while we found them a well tarred highway in Bulawayo. Now that the ice has been broken, they must never dream of beating us again in our own backyard; never again. Besides this result, the other issue that makes me really happy is that football is finally back,” said DeMbare fan Ophias ‘‘Mhofu’’ Chigiyegiye.

However, for George Chinemasa, another Dynamos fan, said victory was always certain.

“Our preparations were far better than those of Highlanders and that gave me confidence that there was no way we could lose to a team that did not even have a training game,” he said.

He was also happy that the country had started the journey to a total football return after more than a year in limbo.

“Football is life, there is no life without football and I am so happy that we are finally on the road to total football return,” said Chinemasa.

Another Dynamos fan Davison Mutsauri said the win over Bosso was a return to what he called “the norm”.

“I am aware that most of the times when we play Bosso in Harare we succumb to them, but today it wasn’t the case. With football now on the way back, I hope Dynamos will maintain this momentum,” said Mutsauri.

Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda, a die-hard Bosso fan, said he was naturally disappointed by the result, but was optimistic for the future “as the boys played well and showed hunger for success”.

He believes the coach delayed in making his substitutions, which could have changed the complexion of the game.

“When Mandla (Mpofu, Bosso coach) finally made those substitutions, we took the game to Dynamos, but I guess it was a little too late.

Overall I am happy with our team and I have no doubt ezinengi zizakhala this season. As fans we should never lose hope and akumelanga sikhale ngokudliwa namhla, zisazokhalisa esizadlala lazo,” said Sibanda.

Sicelo Ndlovu, also a Bosso follower, also said despite the loss she believes her team is complete and with enough practice and full fitness, everything will fall into place.

With their win yesterday, Dynamos have now taken their Independence Cup haul to nine, while Bosso remain on eight.

DeMbare collected US$20 000 while Bosso returned to Bulawayo with US$15 000.