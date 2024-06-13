Fans speak out on Warriors defeat in South Africa

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Warriors suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat at the hands of South Africa in a World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The loss came just four days after a 0-2 loss to Lesotho in another qualifier. Fans and pundits alike are placing the blame squarely on the Zifa Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa, which is being accused of mismanaging the team’s preparations, and the appointment of interim head coach, Jairos Tapera just five days before the crucial qualifiers.

The Warriors now anchor the Group C log standings with only two points and face an uphill battle to qualify for the World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States of America in 2026.

Fans are calling for a systematic, scientific and data-driven approach to football in the national team, with some even questioning the selection of players.

“At times, you plan how to fail. Our players were coming from different places, and they should have been given enough time to prepare,” said Thulani Josphat Ncube.

An equally dejected Pride Mlambo said: “Our house is not in order. We need to be saved from embarrassment, the leadership is just clueless. Lincoln Mutasa and his other colleagues in the Normalisation Committee planned for the Warriors’ failure in South Africa. How do you appoint a coach for the national team five days before crucial matches? The boys and coaches did not adequately prepare. The committee must take full responsibility.”

His sentiments were echoed by Archford Khumalo, who called for an overhaul of the country’s football mother body.

“It’s really sad, we used to be a good footballing nation. Coaches’ appointments were questionable and the players’ selection was disgraceful. Do we even have a scouting system? We were let down by Zifa, the coaches and players.

Mutasa, Jairos Tapera and their colleagues must take the blame. We failed to prepare for these games like our opponents,” said Khumalo.

Catherine Mkhwananzi questioned the coach’s decision to drop seasoned goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard for unheralded Manica Diamonds goal-minder Geoffrey Chitsumba.

“We needed a strong backline with an experienced goalkeeper. Yes, Donovan made some costly mistakes against Lesotho, but his experience was needed in the game against South Africa. I think the coaches faltered there in benching Donovan. Chitsumba was jittery and it was a big stage for him. The coach’s team selection was not up to scratch,” said Mkhwananzi. – @FungaiMuderere.