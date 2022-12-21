Fans spoilt for choice as 4 South African acts head to Bulawayo today

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The much-loved Kalawa Homecoming party may be a thing of the past, but that does not mean that the party should stop in Bulawayo. Tonight, if all goes according to plan, people will be spoilt for choice and treated to quality entertainment from South African entertainers at three different venues.

DJ Zinhle and her partner, former Black Motion member Morda are expected to perform at an All-white party at the refurbished BAC Leisure. They will be ably supported by Nizhe De Soul, Victor Bravo, Slimza Wa Afrika and DJ Nospa among other acts.

Amapiano lovers who were rocked by Sir Trill at The Boundary on Sunday are in for another treat with “Abo Mvelo” hit-maker Daliwonga who will be performing at the Summer Fiesta at The Boundary.

Akanamali hit-maker Sun-El Musician who was in the city a few weeks back will be returning for another show at Cosmopolitan VIP Club. He will be backed by DJ Slamma, Keezy M, Teflon El Don, La Soul and DJ Liz.

Lucky ones will be able to watch all the acts on stage, only if event organisers slot them in at different times, but those chances are slim.

Fife Street Events spokesperson Davison Feliate said it is all systems go for Daliwonga’s event.

“Almost everything is in place as the tent has been erected and all that’s left is the sound that will be sorted out tomorrow morning (today),” Feliate said.

Following complaints raised by people who attended the Sir Trill show where the artiste performed for about 30 minutes, Feliate said: “People have to consider that these Amapiano singers are still new and only have a few songs, yet people will be expecting the singer to perform for more than two hours.

“However, we’ll try as much as possible to extend the musician’s time on stage to enable the audience more enjoyment”.

Daliwonga will be supported by Ash T, Mtkay Ntwana as the MC, DJ Mzoe, Deeper_ stripes and Kapitol C among others.

Looking at the appetite that revellers have for shows featuring South African artistes, it is almost guaranteed that the three shows are going to attract sizeable audiences.

A treat for everyone has been presented and more options are there as the Soul Brothers will be performing at the Large City Hall tomorrow. Keeping it local, Nutty O and ExQ will be coming down for a show at The Boundary next Monday followed by another South African act, Murumba Pitch who will be in the city next Tuesday.