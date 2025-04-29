Fans spoilt for choice — Bosso, Gamecocks in home encounters

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

MIDWEEK football fever grips Bulawayo as the city’s two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League sides, Highlanders and Chicken Inn, both play at home on Wednesday in separate but crucial encounters.

With both matches kicking off simultaneously, local supporters face the rare dilemma of choosing where to throw their support.

Highlanders will be looking to capitalise on home advantage when they take on Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields Stadium.

After two consecutive away draws, 0-0 against Ngezi Platinum and a 1-1 result versus TelOne, Bosso are still searching for their first win on the road this season. However, they have been strong at home, claiming two wins and a draw in three matches, fuelled by passionate support from the terraces.

Sitting seventh on the table with eleven points from eight games, Highlanders must secure maximum points to stay in touch with early pacesetters MWOS, who are surprisingly leading the league in their debut campaign.

Bikita Minerals, two points behind Highlanders, will be eager to leapfrog their more established opponents with a statement result.

At Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn face an in-form TelOne side in what has become a must-win clash for Joey Antipas’ men. The Gamecocks have had a poor start to the campaign, managing just one win from eight games and sitting 13th with eight points.

Five draws, two defeats and one win have piled pressure on the technical bench, and Wednesday’s fixture presents a pivotal moment. TelOne, by contrast, are enjoying a solid run and boast the league’s top scorer, Washington Navaya, who has struck seven goals in eight matches.

Antipas knows the task at hand will be tough.

“TelOne are playing good football and are in better form than us, but anything can happen in football,” he said.

Elsewhere, CAPS United welcome FC Platinum to Rufaro Stadium with coach Lloyd Chitembwe still under scrutiny despite a narrow 1-0 win over Yadah Stars at the weekend. FC Platinum are yet to find winning form, with a league-high seven draws and just one win.

Dynamos, still reeling from internal and on-field struggles, travel to face GreenFuel. The Glamour Boys were held to a goalless draw by Kwekwe United on Sunday, and fans again voiced their displeasure with head coach, Lloyd Chigowe.

Two matches are lined up for Thursday, with Scottland taking on Herentals College, while table-toppers MWOS will entertain Manica Diamonds. — @innocentskizoe.