Fans want more from Andrea

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Andrea the Vocalist is one of the performers at this year’s Victoria Falls Carnival, a confirmation that Matabeleland region is making huge strides in grooming musicians.

He joins DJs Just Drey, Nospa, Liz, Nkosiminator, hype-man Mtkay Ntwana and house pair Reno Life who are all from the region.

Carnivalists from different countries will have a rare treat of a live performance from the 13-year-old musician who has been trending, not only locally but globally as he has been featured by the British Broadcasting Corporation among other renowned news channels.

The young and fast-rising singer who is well known for his song Uhambo, will definitely add a new dimension to the Carnival. The song that was recorded after going viral on the Internet, saw the youngster clinch the Newcomer of the Year Award at the 2022 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Uhambo continues to earn Andrea gigs and collaborations in and outside the country.

Fans have congratulated Andrea and his team on Facebook for being selected to perform at the Carnival but have urged his team to work on releasing new music.

They said the youngster cannot continue relying on performing just one song. It is clear from the feedback that most fans feel Andrea’s camp is taking long to release new music.

“We now need more songs from you bro. You need songs to back you up. Don’t relax too much. Go into studio, time is money,” suggested one fan.

“This kid is good but we need more songs. If he keeps singing two songs, he will be unpopular soon,” commented another.

One of Andrea’s handlers, Tendai Joe responded on Facebook saying they will not be pressured to release new music.

“He won’t release music for the sake of releasing music.

“We have more than eight of his recorded songs and as long as we feel we want a certain level, we will work on that level,” commented Tendai Joe.

Other than Uhambo, Andrea has a song titled Amanxeba that features South African artiste, Bothlale.

Last week Andrea announced that he has been invited by Aubrey Qwana whom he worked with on the remix of Uhambo, to feature on his upcoming album.

Last year, following the failure by headline acts, Scorpion Kings from South Africa to perform at the Vic Falls Carnival, organisers said they would instead focus on having a line-up with more local acts.

Those who have been lined up for this year’s Carnival are DJ Oskido, Mi Casa, Musa Keys, Enzo Ishall, Khoisan, Mac G & Sol, Anita Jaxson, Black Motion, LKG, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, DJ Rimo, Jah Prayzah, and 9umba Toss Mdoovar.

The three-day festival, which is in its 11th year, is set to run from April 28 to 30 at the Elephant Hills Resort but some of the activities will be in Livingstone, Zambia.