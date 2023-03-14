Farai Jere and Innocent Benza run for political office

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

 TWO prominent sports administrators who own Premiership clubs, Mr Innocent Benza who plays for and owns Herentals FC and Mr Farai Jere, the Caps United as well as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League president, will contest in the weekend Zanu-PF primaries.

Both administrators, who are also successful businesspersons, are eyeing National Assembly seats where Mr Jere is has set his sights on the Murewa West constituency in Mashonaland East province while Mr Benza wants the right to represent Mutasa Central constituency in Manicaland province.

The primary elections are the revolutionary party’s roadmap to the harmonized elections which are due later this year.

The two are not the first football administrators to seek a political office after former Zifa president Dr Phillip Chiyangwa and his deputy Cde Omega Sibanda, as well as interim Zifa president Mr Gift Banda, successfully ran for office as legislators.

