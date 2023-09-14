Farasi, Mushore vow that Bosso will bounce back

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC duo of Elshamar Farasi and McKinnon Mushore have vowed that the club will soon bounce back to winning ways.

Bosso has been starved of victories in their last three matches. Defending champions FC Platinum handed them their first defeat of the season on a 2-0 scoreline.

Thereafter the Bulawayo football giants went down to Chicken Inn on an identical scoreline.

Last weekend, their highly anticipated match against Dynamos ended prematurely due to crowd trouble. The match was called off after 38 minutes with DeMbare having already scored two goals.

“It is always good to play for a big club like Highlanders. The team enjoys great support. We have been doing well in the season but of late, we have been losing games. It will all get fine,” said the pint-sized Farasi at the club’s weekly press conference held today.

Speaking at the same event, the industrious Mushore said they have been pushing each other to bounce back to the rhythm that saw them go on a 19-game unbeaten run.

“I admit we have been going through a bad patch. However, all hope is not lost in us. We have been continuously encouraging each other to get back to our groove. We will keep on supporting each other,” said Mushore.

Highlanders are now second on the log with 41 points, one behind Ngezi Platinum Stars.

On Sunday, Bosso will entertain Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium. –@FungaiMuderere