Farewell to Norman Maroto: Tributes from clubs and fans

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE football community has paid tribute to former Dynamos and Warriors striker, Norman Maroto, who passed away yesterday morning at the age of 40.

Maroto reportedly complained of flu after attending a funeral last weekend before his untimely death at a Harare private hospital.

Known for his impressive performances with other local clubs, including Gunners and FC Platinum, Maroto was a standout player under Moses Chunga’s celebrated Kidznet project at Dynamos in the early 2000s.

Maroto’s impact as a striker is still felt today, as he holds the distinction of being the last local player to score over 20 goals in a single Premiership season, a feat he accomplished by netting an impressive 22 goals for Gunners in 2010.

While several players have come close in recent years, they have yet to break Maroto’s record. Ngezi Platinum’s Takunda Benhura won the Golden Boot in 2023, but with only 13 goals, while Nelson Mazivisa and Tendai Ndoro fell short with 18 goals each in 2012 and 2013, respectively. CAPS United’s Dominic Chungwa managed 17 goals in 2018.

In honour of Maroto’s legacy, social media has been flooded with tributes from his fans, colleagues and fellow players.

At the time of his passing, Maroto was serving as the Communications Officer for the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, proving his continued commitment to the game he loved.

Below are some of the tributes to Maroto:

Zifa

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we extend our sincere condolences on the passing of Norman Maroto, a cherished member of the Zimbabwe football family. Norman’s contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense and profound. As a player, he graced the pitch with exceptional talent, earning admiration and respect from fans and peers alike. His transition into a football administrator further showcased his dedication to the sport, and his work with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe was marked by a steadfast commitment to the welfare of players and the growth of football in our nation.

Dynamos

Dynamos FC is greatly saddened by the passing of our former player Norman Maroto. All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to Norman’s family and friends. He was a hero to the fans of this club, and very much that to us as a club. He was at the heart of one of Dynamos’ greatest teams and, as well as contributing to its trophy success, he expressed its spirit. He lifted the team with his play and lit up Rufaro with his smile. He gave a life service to this club.

Highlanders

We at Highlanders Football Club are profoundly saddened by the devastating news of the passing of former Dynamos, Gunners and FC Platinum striker, Norman Maroto. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable life. Norman Maroto’s contributions to the game will always be remembered, and his absence will be deeply felt in the football community. Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with his loved ones during this difficult and sorrowful time.

FC Platinum

FC Platinum is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Norman Maroto, who was not only a colleague but also a beloved brother and friend to many of us. Throughout his time at FC Platinum, his presence shone brightly within our team. His commitment both on and off the field embodied the unity and passion that FC Platinum upholds. Norman’s invaluable contributions to football will serve as a lasting inspiration for future generations of players in Zimbabwe. As we gather to honour his life, let’s cherish the happiness and humour he brought into our lives. Rest in peace, Norman. You will be greatly missed but always remembered. The entire FC Platinum family extends heartfelt condolences to the Maroto Family and the entire football community.

Nodumo Nyathi

I was at the National Sports Stadium years ago when Highlanders clashed with Moses Chunga’s Kidznet Dynamos, (and) we were walloped five goals to nil and Maroto and Choruwa, among others, were a menace. That’s the only time I left a Bosso game early, a record as by half-time I was on my way to Bulawayo. Years later Norman Maroto was to be the only Dynamos player I have chatted with and he confided in me that he almost joined Bosso but it felt wrong to him. Those words meant something to me, he has been doing so well under FUZ, a great humble young football administrator, saddened by his sudden passing on. Lala ngokuthula Glamour Boy aka Kidznet.

Zephania Ngodzo

Why Lumumba, not so long ago we were talking tichiseka (laughing) as always just to wake up to the news you are gone. I am still in shock, ma1 life so.

Tafadzwa Sticks Chigandiwa

Yesterday I thought about you. Why hasn’t Mkoma Normara posted his review or congratulatory message to the Warriors? It was unusual, so I just told myself you were busy with work, but sadly, it seems you were battling for your life. Your passion for Zimbabwe football was unmatched. Fly with the angels Mkoma Normara. I won’t forget the role you played when George Chigova passed away last year. The way you stepped up to organise t-shirts, flyers, etc, only to make sure your colleague received a befitting send-off.

Cephas Chimedza

I think Zimbabwe football has lost a great ambassador. We needed someone like Norman to be somewhere more than where he was at the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe. He needed to be working for Zifa where he could influence the game.

Yvonne Mangunda

The conversations we used to have, the laughter, the joy. You were such a breath of fresh air. The insight, the football talk, yoh. KuFUZ kwacho kunouyika here ndichiziva pane one ashota — the humble star. All those times I would cross over from the Dynamos offices so we could chat. The days pamushana paNational Sports Stadium laughing and joking. Every encounter was never brief, even one wedu achimhanya, aitozongomira. Yoh Norman, yoh dai zuva raitaurwa, I would have made sure I told you how much your friendship meant to me. MuGunners.

Shadaya Knight

This hurts, such a loveable character full of life and very humble. He loved life and was passionate about football. You shall be forever missed Norman Maroto. — @innocentskizoe