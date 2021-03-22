Farm crops on demand, farmers told

Judith Phiri, Farming Reporter

FARMERS have been urged to prioritise farming crops on demand and aid Government’s Agriculture and Food System Transformation strategy which seeks to achieve a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025 and increase the contribution of agriculture to the GDP from 12 to 20 percent.

Speaking as the guest of honour at a tour visit of the Matobo District Agricultural Centre of Excellence (DACE) last week on Thursday, Agricultural Research, Innovation and Development Directorate, deputy director of crops Mr Victor Chingwara said as the country moves towards attainment of vision 2030 farmers should prioritise farming key crops that will aid import substitution.

“The DACE is in line with the Government’s thrust of being a prosperous and upper middle-income economy by 2030. There are various projects being carried out by Government in the Agriculture and Food System Transformation strategy launched by the President Mnangagwa last year.

“As farmers be fully involved and take part in these projects meant to bring about agriculture production and productivity, highlight challenges being faced in the sector and possible solutions to the challenges. There is need to focus on crops that are on demand to assist with import substitution,” said Mr Chingwara.

He noted that some of the major crops were maize, wheat and soya beans that can allow the country to manufacture most products locally.

Mr Chingwara said: “The recovery plan encourages import substitution by locally farming crops such as soya beans so that we can manufacture our own cooking oil. Also, if we farm more wheat as well that can assist us to easily make bread in our country without having to import the flour. This in turn allows the prices on the market to be stable.”

He highlighted that the Zimbabwe Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan was another focal strategy to assist farmers with a focus on exports as well as improved household nutrition. He added that each household was supposed to have at least 10 fruit trees.

Mr Chingwara said the Livestock Growth Plan which has led to some farmers getting cattle from Government was an approach meant to better the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

He said among other projects being carried out by Government, stations were also carrying out diversification researches meant to champion recommendation of crops which could be grown amidst the climate change conditions and have nutrition for the people.

Agricultural Extension Services (Agritex) principal agronomist Mrs Sibongile Mangena Chikore said there was need for farmers to take knowledge from the district centres of excellence and create ward centres of excellence to enhance production and productivity.

She encouraged farmers not to continuously plant maize because they are used to it but to also try out other crops such as small grains that include the likes of sorghum and millet.

Matabeleland South acting provincial head Agritex officer Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said farmers should adopt the concept of producing more of what they are good at for commercial ventures.

“If you are good at growing maize, grow more of it so that if you harvest in abundance you can be able to sell the surplus. The same goes for those good at small grains produce more and develop a commercial model. This will assist you to be food self-sufficient at the same time generating some income for you and your family,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Zimbabwe Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Services (ZAKIS) extension advisor, Mr Ronald Veremu said they will continue supporting farmers and some extension officers had receive tablets under the e-extension services and digitalisation programme.

“ZAKIS gave and installed the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) applications on tablets for more than 5 000 extension staff, as part of our collaboration in support of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement’s digitisation and to enable e-extension services.

“Extension officers will be soon starting to send bulk messages to farmers from the district offices to address issues affecting farmers in a certain area. The researches which are being carried out in each district are meant to provide solution based on the particular problem at hand in the same area,” said Mr Veremu.