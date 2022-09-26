Farm fest bounces back to aid pensioners

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

ESIGODINI Kinghaven Farm Fest, a socially responsible festival aimed at providing adequate housing for the elderly, is returning this year after a two-year sabbatical owing to Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

According to organisers, the objective of this year’s event that will be held on October 1 is to gather funds for the repainting and repairing of the Kinghaven Farm’s recreational hall’s interior.

Face painting, jumping castles, water slides, a bar, and a braai will all be available on the day at the event that appeals to both adults and children with a band lined up to perform.

Event organiser Leslie Parkin said the plan is to hold the event annually.

“This fantastic festival was last held in 2019. We intended to hold it annually till Covid-19 held us back. Open to the public, Esigodini Kinghaven Farm Fest is an event held within Esigodini’s growth point.

“This region is also an active farming area; a growth point that has worked hard to develop and progress,” said Parkin.

“Following the success of the 2019 Farm Fest, an immensely popular event that brought families and children out of the city for a day in the country, it was decided by my committee that we’d run a bigger and more child-friendly festival this year,” she said.

Parkin said Kinghaven is a small complex built for pensioners to assist them with affordable accommodation.

“Kinghaven is a small complex built for old age pensioners to assist them with affordable accommodation and a chance to maintain a healthy and active few years in the twilight of their age. We rely on donations and the generosity of supporters for the upkeep and maintenance of the cottages and the recreation hall, which is a focal point of the establishment.

“This complex is falling into disrepair and the purpose of this event is to raise funds for the repainting and repair of the hall’s interior,” she said adding that October 1 promises to be a very enjoyable day for all and sundry.

The event organiser said on the day, farm stalls will be open and fresh produce will be on sale with farmers expected to travel from across the country to display and sell their wares.

“Kids can expect lots of fun, including a water slide and jumping castle. Food and refreshments have been organised as well, from farm-fresh boerewors rolls, a pig on the spit, tea and cake. Homemade pickles and jams, farm fresh produce, vegetable seedlings, dairy produce as well as a bric-a-brac white elephant stall will also be available.”

She added that a fortune teller will be on-site to add intrigue and mystery to the day.

“There is a band and live music with loads of fun to be had. We urge the public to come out to the country with their families and support this worthy cause,” said Parkin. – @SeehYvonne