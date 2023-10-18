Farm worker stumbles upon human remains

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

POLICE in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province are investigating a case in which a farm worker stumbled upon human remains which were at an advanced stage of decomposition.

The remains were discovered at Berwick Farm on the outskirts of Gweru on 9 October around 12pm by a farm worker.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying the now deceased has since been identified.

“An employee of the farm discovered them and informed his employer who in turn informed the police. The body had already decomposed and only bones were remaining which were still covered in clothes,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the deceased was wearing a black trousers, black jacket, a blue shirt, a brown belt and black shoes.

“Upon searching the deceased clothes, the police found a Zimbabwean identity document belonging to one Vurawa Casian Kufakunesu of Takaedza Village, Chief Chirumhanzu born on 19 June 1960,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the remains have since been taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital pending post mortem.

“We appeal for information to establish full circumstances leading to the man’s demise. Any relatives who might have a missing male relative are encouraged to visit their nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko