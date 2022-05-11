Farmers and villagers donate to Chief Sigola

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

FARMERS and villagers under Chief Sigola in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South including those based outside the country, on Tuesday donated an in-calf heifer and an assortment of groceries as part of moves to alleviate the traditional leader’s plight.

Chief Sigola lives in a 70-hectare un-arable land in Esiphezini area, his homestead has no running water and electricity while the road leading to the homestead which is built on top of a hill, is un-trafficable. Three farmers bordering Chief Sigola’s land have since agreed to each cease two hectares of land to the Chief so that he has arable land.

Umzingwane House of Assembly representative Cde Levi Mayihlome, presented the donation during a visit to the Chief’s homestead by the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Marian Chombo.

“Farmers, villagers, and those who are based outside the country were touched by the Chief’s plight and resolved to bring cheer to him in whatever way possible. We have a donation of an in-calf heifer and an assortment of groceries which was limited because of the unavailability of electricity as we feared some goods may go bad, however, the monetary difference will be given to him. We also have money that will come from outside the country through the office of the District Development Coordinator,” said Cde Mayihlome.

Deputy Minister Chombo promised the chief that all the challenges he was facing like electricity, water, poor road network, and the issue of not having a land offer letter will be addressed by June 13