Farmers decry high inputs cost

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

FARMERS have expressed concern over the steep input prices at distributor shops saying this will likely frustrate production and force some to resort to uncertified seed, which does not guarantee good yields.

The onset of the widespread rains has excited farmers across the country as it marks the start of the 2024/2025 summer cropping season.

This week farmers have been busy running around to secure inputs and put final touches on land preparations to ensure a successful season, which is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

Inputs dealers in Bulawayo and other centres were experiencing a hive of activity, with farmers stocking different inputs including seeds, fertilisers, equipment, and chemicals for the season.

While Government has chipped in to provide inputs to thousands of households under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa, farmers still need to augment their supplies, especially commercial farmers and irrigation schemes.

However, they said the cost of inputs was higher than what they could afford at a time when disposable incomes are low and the country is recovering from the El-Nino-induced drought.

In a snap survey conducted on Wednesday in Bulawayo, maize seed prices ranged between US$37 and US$50 for a 10kg bag from local distributors depending on varieties.

Fertilisers were also around US$30 for a 50kg bag of compound D and US$36 for ammonium nitrate.

Farmers who were buying inputs expressed disappointment about the way prices have risen after the country received its first rains saying this would see many farmers resort to uncertified seeds, which will affect output.

“Not many of us will be able to afford proper and enough inputs considering that people are already suffering from El Nino effects where much funds are channelled towards essential cereals. Many people will resort to other plans like planting uncertified seed,” said a farmer who only identified herself as Mrs Ncube.

“It’s only that we had to focus on buying food. In the past we used to buy seed before the rains when it would be cheaper, but this year things changed because of the drought.”

She also said rural farmers used to use manure as fertiliser, but due to livestock deaths, which happened in different parts of the country, many will have to buy fertilisers.

Commenting on the issue, Zimbabwe Famers Union (ZFU) secretary general, Mr Paul Zakariya said: “It is very disturbing that our agricultural inputs are so exorbitantly priced. This has the effect of pushing production costs up and eroding profit margins.

“There is a need for all players to come together and work towards bringing sanity in the marketplace.”

In some parts of the Midlands and Matabeleland South, some farmers were left with nothing after losing their animals to diseases and drought.

Mrs Ncube also said production was more costly this year as they are also forced to hire tractors for tillage, with the use of ox-draw plough affected by livestock death.

Some farmers have already dug their holes under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa initiative to reduce the need for land tillage.

Government has set a target of nine million plots of Pfumvudza/Intwasa this year, which has surpassed target to 9,7 million, according to official data.

Meanwhile, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said with the predictions that this season will receive normal to above-normal rainfall, farmers must work hard to ensure that the country becomes food secure.

On input distribution, the Deputy Minister said the ministry is working tirelessly to make sure that inputs reach people on time.

“In terms of input distribution for the Presidential Input Scheme, we are over 50 percent and as a ministry, we are now pushing ahead to try and get more and more inputs in time to the people,” said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

“We have visited retail shops, and spoken to seed houses, fertilisers, and chemical houses, they are adequately stocked.

“We know and believe that this is going to be a successful season. We have a target of 2,7 million tonnes of grain collectively this season, let’s even surpass the target, if possible, let’s collaborate, to ensure that we smash the record because we have the potential to do so.” — @SikhulekelaniM1