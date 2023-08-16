Farmers embrace Agric online learning

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

FARMERS have commended the Government for the launch of an Online Agriculture College saying that it will change the agricultural education landscape immensely from grass root level.

The Government recently launched an online agricultural college, which will play a pivotal role in the development of the country’s agro-based economy as it will close the information and knowledge gaps in agriculture.

The development will essentially expand aspiring students’ access to quality education, facilitate skills development and make it possible for aspiring agricultural professionals to access high-quality tutorials and mentorship from any corner of the country.

The advantage of official online platforms is that those in charge of content have reputations to protect and will always make sure they post accurate and relevant data for the benefit of students.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union national vice president, Mr Winstone Babbage said farmers have embraced the Online College as virtual learning becomes a new normal in the world.

“As farmers, we embrace this development because virtual e-learning is now the norm all over the world, large companies are now having their board meetings this way,” he said.

“However, the only drawback will be reliable network availability in remote areas where most of our farming communities are.

“The service providers need to upgrade connectivity for everyone to participate starting at grassroots level.”

Recently, during the handover of school computer laboratories in Matabeleland North, the Minister of ICT and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government through the Infrastructure Sharing Policy will address the issue of connectivity, especially in rural areas to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities.

He said access to the internet will allow e-learning and e-agriculture in rural communities hence leaving no one and no place behind.

He said the Government is in the process of developing an Agriculture Information Management System and each Agricultural Advisory Services officer has been equipped with a laptop to be able to know what is taking place in each and every ward.

This will help have in place land and animal management systems to be able to have accurate information to be able to deploy relevant inputs and help where needed in order to maintain food security which the nation attained.

