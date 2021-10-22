‘Farmers must be fully equipped for the upcoming season’ – SeedCo

Business Reporters

GIANT seed producer, SeedCo Zimbabwe, has implored farmers to start preparing for the 2021/22 farming season as the country gears to improve on food security.

Knowing and understanding the elements of soil genetics is critical for a farmer to achieve the desired results, said the company.

“Genetics play a pivotal role in unveiling the necessary requirements of the crop where you find that (with) the right genetics you are set to get the desired outcome and desired results,” SeedCo Zimbabwe head of agronomy, Mrs Wendy Madzura, said.

She was speaking during a virtual symposium organised by the company to assist farmers with such critical knowledge. Mrs Madzura noted that soil analysis goes a step further to analyse the nutrients constitution and that if farmers were educated more on soil genetics, they will be able to know the right type of fertilisers to use.

This requires farmers to conduct soil analysis three to about four months before the farming season, she added.

“Nurturing soils will safeguard our environment for future generations, this moves with the recommendations of conservation, which speaks to issues to do with minimum soil disturbances, and maximising crop rotation and permanent ground cover,” she said.

Speaking during the same virtual symposium, Agro meteorologist, Mr Benjamin Kwenda, said a relatively wetter season was expected with La Nina conditions set to prevail in the first half from the period of October to December and neutral conditions seen especially from January to March.

“Climate change issues have been mainstreamed in all sectors of the economy. So, as a seed company, we will provide new seeds that will be made available across the entire country,” SeedCo public relations manager, Ms Marjorie Mutemererwa said.

“We are coming up with seeds that will suit the climate change that we are expecting in different regions of Zimbabwe.’’

Seed Co launched seed varieties recently that include: SC 419, SC 555 & SC 659 and this season the company unleashed SC 657 and SC 661.

“On its part, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement aims to sustainably increase crop production to meet and surpass the national requirement for both human consumption and industrial use,” said Agritex specialist, Mr Blessing Nekati

This is going to be done through indigenous implementation of the key touch points of the agricultural recovery plan among other blueprints.

“The training department in our role in trying to achieve this objective and trying to increase productivity to surpass the national requirements, we are responsible for the technical capacitation of our extension stuff that is for both physical and online.”

Mr Nekati said further training will be focusing on the Intwasa/Pfumvudza concept to climate-proof the presidential scheme and good agronomic practices, season forecasting for the year 2021-2022.

“Farmers must be able to select the right seeds, and agronomic practices should be advocated for,” he said.

Seed Co Zimbabwe is the leading producer and marketer of certified crop seeds in Zimbabwe, hybrid maize seed, wheat, soya bean, barley, sorghum and ground nut seed.

Most hybrid and non-hybrid cereals and oil crop seed varieties are proprietary, having been developed and bred at Seed Co research stations through market-oriented research and breeding programmes.

The seed is produced from Seed Co’s own parent seed under contract by an established producer network. Innovation and novel breeding methods are responsible for the success in developing successful hybrid varieties.