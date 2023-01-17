COMMENT: Farmers must continue taking note of weather forecasts

WHEN the first drop of rain fell to mark the effective beginning of the 2022/23 summer growing season, farmers immediately got down to work.

In fact, well before then, they had started working, putting together various inputs. Those operating under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme had started preparing as early as August, weeding their pieces of land, holing them out and mulching.

So they went about planting in late November as the moisture was good enough for that.

However, rains have in recent weeks been generally light and patchy. As we report elsewhere today, some farmers, especially in areas we visited in Matabeleland North and Bulawayo have crops in a fair to good state, thus are still hopeful that if the rains begin falling in larger amounts the season will be firmly back on track. However, in Matabeleland South maize is beginning to suffer substantial moisture stress while traditional grains are still looking impressive.

Mr Stephen Mabhena from Umguza, Matabeleland North Province has maize on three hectares.

He said:

“We’re hopeful for improved rainfall patterns so that we have good harvests and that way we would be secure. We haven’t received much rainfall but it’s promising and we remain hopeful.”

Gogo Florence Nyathi from Diba Village in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province said:

“We need the rains because the crops are now in a dire state. If we don’t receive rains within the next week, I’ll lose most of my maize crop as it’s at a stage where it needs rain. The small grains are in a better condition,” she said.

Acting Provincial Director of Agricultural Rural Development and Advisory Services for Matabeleland South, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said small grains were generally in a better condition across the province than maize.

He said maize was better in some parts of Umzingwane and Insiza districts which fall under Region 4. He said there was however a need for more rains across the province.

Mr Ndlovu said districts in the south of the province such as Beitbridge and Gwanda were the hardest hit. He said most people planted their crops late November and early December.

Mr Ndlovu said most of the small grains were at early to late vegetative stage while the bulk of the maize crop was at early vegetative stage, thus needs rains now.

The dryness is concerning us a bit but we urge our hardworking farmers not to lose hope as yet. We are still about midway into the season, which is too early to begin to really worry. Any experienced farmer looking up into the sky, reading the way the wind blowing and smelling the air will note that the sky is not dry, the wind is promising and the air is distinctly moist. There is therefore a high likelihood that the heavens will soon open up, meaning a new lease of life for the crops that are under stress in Matabeleland South and elsewhere; and a major lift for those that are still not stressed in Matabeleland North and elsewhere.

Our farmers must, thus, continue taking note of weather forecasts as provided by the Government. They have to continue controlling weeds and dealing with any pest or disease infestation. They may, too, begin considering planting early maturing maize varieties as well as cowpeas, sugar beans and sunflower.

Above all, they must keep the hope for a successful season.