‘Farmers must produce own animal feed supplements’

ZIMBABWEAN farmers should invest more in producing own livestock supplementary feed to enhance the quality of its breeds, which is critical in boosting the national herd.

Government, through its Livestock Recovery Growth Plan has come up with a short-term target of increasing the country’s herd to six million by the end of 2023.

Achieving this target demands that the country produces its stockfeed supplements as opposed to relying on imports, industry experts have said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the World Milk Day commemorations held in Bulawayo recently under the theme: “Sustainable Dairy: Good for the Planet, Good for You”, Europe Africa Seed Initiative (EASI) country sales and marketing manager, Mr Justice Mupotsa, said most farmers think that their livestock can be sustained by natural pastures, which expose the animals to diseases and high mortality due to lack of nutrients needed by livestock.

EASI Seeds is a seed company established in 2019, which produces all pastures and seeds with the aim of fostering sustainable agricultural practices to help farmers throughout Sub-Saharan Africa reach their full potential.

The company is working with the Government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to improve the national cattle herd to at least six million.

Mr Mupotsa said livestock farmers should prepare for food sufficiency for their animals as they do for themselves so that they can realise profit and higher benefits from their animals.

“Mostly farmers depend on the natural veld for their livestock. Unfortunately, that has poor digestibility and poor nutritional value,” he said.

“So, farmers should grow these pre-formulated feeds, which will be able to cover that gap and reduce animal mortality rate, which is associated with food shortages. Growing your own pastures reduces the cost of buying feeds as many pastures’ crops are perennial, which allows farmers to harvest for more than five years.

“Using supplementary feeds is a positive stride in attaining the national herd of six million, as it improves disease tolerance, improves productivity, fertility and quality of final product, be it milk or meat.

“The Government has also seen it and started command agriculture in pastures as it realised that supplementary feeds are a foundation for growth and development.”

Mr Mupotsa said the pastures can be grown in any province in Zimbabwe as long farmers can irrigate them.

The national cattle herd and other livestock are under threat because of depleting pastures in communal areas. The situation is being exacerbated by climate change.

Insufficient feed supply, both in terms of quantity and quality, is usually cited as the major cause of poor livestock production, condition and deaths in communal areas.

One of the main causes of decrease in pastures is the open access uncontrolled grazing system, which has further worsened due to the effects of climate change.

