Farmers ramp up battle against January disease

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE annual outbreak of Theileriosis, commonly known as January disease, poses a significant threat to Zimbabwe’s cattle industry.

If not managed properly, it can lead to a significant loss of herds. The disease stems from a parasite transmitted by the brown ear tick, causing cattle to experience fever, anaemia, and death.

Typically, the disease spreads during the wet season, between December and March, with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development estimating that over 500 000 cattle have died from the disease since 2016.

Farmers in the Matabeleland region, particularly in areas such as Esigodini in Matabeleland South, have started taking proactive steps to protect their herds.

Aside from regularly dipping cattle in acaricide to kill ticks, some farmers have additionally begun applying tick grease to provide an extra layer of protection. This has become an essential preventative measure in the run-up to the disease season.

One such farmer is Mr Vusumuzi Mhlanga, from Tyrelene village in Mawabeni.

While he has not lost any cattle to the disease so far, he’s taking no chances. He and his team apply tick grease to all their cattle while adhering to a strict dipping schedule. During the peak of the disease season, they increase the frequency of dips to once a week, ensuring that their cattle remain healthy and disease-free.

“So far, I haven’t lost any cattle to January Disease, but that does not mean that I will take chances. As you can see I’m applying tick grease on all the cattle to kill any ticks that they might pick up in the grazing lands,” he said.

“We dip the cattle once every two weeks but now that it’s the time of the year when January Disease usually strikes, we will now dip the animals every week.”

Despite his efforts, Mr Mhlanga expressed frustration with other farmers who do not follow similar protocols, which he believes contributes to the spread of the disease.

“If only all farmers can do what we are doing here today then we would not have to worry about the spread of the disease. It becomes pointless when some farmers don’t do the right thing because the ticks will continue to infect all the other animals,” he said.

The Department of Veterinary Services has long advised farmers to stick to a strict tick-grease application and regular dipping schedules.

However, many farmers have struggled to maintain these practices due to challenges such as acaricide shortages, water scarcity and economic constraints. This has led to substantial losses in cattle numbers and revenue for the country.

To address this, the Government has announced plans to enforce the Cattle Cleansing Regulations Act of 1993 more aggressively.

This law mandates the dipping of cattle and includes penalties for farmers who fail to comply. Theileriosis, along with other tick-borne diseases like Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, and heart water, are a major contributor to cattle deaths in the country, with more than 65 percent of cattle fatalities linked to these diseases.

Farmers like Mr Meluleki Nkomo from Umguza District in Matabeleland North are also intensifying their efforts to combat the disease.

In his area, cattle are dipped weekly, and local leadership enforces penalties for non-compliance. Despite the challenges, Mr Nkomo is hopeful that a strict dipping regime will reduce the number of cattle lost to the disease this year.

“Every year, we complain of huge losses that we suffer due to January Disease, but as farmers, we keep failing to do the right things, which are dipping and tick grease application. In our area, we now dip our cattle once every week and there is a suggestion to dip the animals twice a week,” he said.

The Government is working to revive and strengthen the livestock sector, which plays a vital role in the country’s economy, providing livelihoods for many Zimbabweans and contributing to food and nutrition security.

The ongoing efforts to control tick-borne diseases like Theileriosis are seen as essential to the growth and sustainability of the sector.

Signs of an animal affected by January Disease include swelling of the lymph nodes under the ears and on the shoulder, cloudiness of the eyes, difficulty in breathing with froth coming from the nose and mouth and collapse and death within a few days.

January Disease is a notifiable disease in Zimbabwe and farmers are compelled by the law to report to the Division of Veterinary Services.

The livestock sector contributes significantly to the inclusive growth and development of the national economy.