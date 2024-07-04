Farmers seek gov’t support to establish a milling plant in Mkwasine

Lingani Nyika [email protected]

MKWASINE Sugar Estates out-growers have urged Government to establish an efficient milling plant, saying it will help boost sugarcane production and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Presently, the mills that can be accessed are unreliable as they constantly break down and adversely impact production. Mkwasine sugarcane out-growers transport cane to Hippo Valley and Triangle, which are 75km and 90km respectively.

Addressing journalists during a tour of the Lowveld sugarcane production plants in Hippo Valley, Triangle and Mkwasine Sugar Estates, Zimbabwe Sugarcane Development Association chairman (ZSDA), Mr Tamirepi expressed concern over outdated machinery, saying the establishment of a new mill is critical to ensure the smooth running and improvement of cane business.

“Last year alone, 36 000 tonnes could not be processed because the mill that we have access to currently is old and constantly breaks down. By establishing a mill in Mkwasine, farmers are not only going to have their challenges addressed but also face competition in cane production, and pushing for improvement and innovation in the sector,” he said.Mkwasine management committee chairperson Mr Abinel Mtembwa said out-growers incur huge transport costs.

“Distance to the mill is about 70km which is an additional cost to the farmer. It takes more than three days to move and process the cane produce and that has adverse effects on the crop,” said Mr Mtembwa.

Mr Tamirepi said farmers do not seek handouts but wish for support in establishing a milling plant in Mkwasine.

“Under the land reform program, farmers received land without cost, but we recognize that investing our own money into the mill would be beneficial, ensuring durability and longevity.

“By partnering with the government to make this investment, we hope to create a sustainable and prosperous future for Mkwasine sugarcane production,” said Mr Tamirepi.

An ideal geographical location and fertile soil make Mkwasine suitable for successful production of the delicate crop.Mkwasine has for the past two seasons achieved significant success, better than Hippo Valley and Triangle.

@NyikaLinganI