Farmers spring to action, planting commences

Mr Phunyuka Ngwenya works on his field at Kumalo in Bulawayo yesterday.

GOVERNMENT has urged farmers countrywide to take advantage of the widespread rainfall activity being experienced in most provinces to start planting and work hard on the fields to ensure attainment of a bumper harvest.

Official reports suggest that more than three million farmers had prepared over nine million Intwasa/Pfumvudza plots on more than 600 000ha while winter wheat farmers have successfully harvested their crops, which are now ready for the market, thereby removing any fears of loss of harvest due to rains.

Most parts of the country have been experiencing increased rainfall activity in the past few days although few areas have received rains in Matabeleland North.

Giving an update on the farming activities, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, Dr Obert Jiri, said farmers can either dry plant or use rains starting now.

“The rainy and planting season has started. We received rainfall activity in most areas and these places that have received at least 20mm of rainfall should proceed to plant,” he said.

“If you see that you have rainfall that is effective, there is no need to wait. Some farmers can also start dry planting, it’s also allowed and economically good.”

Dr Jiri said rainfall activity was increasing each day and is predicted to spread going into next week. As such, he said there is no reason for farmers not to start planting.

The ministry’s chief director for Agricultural Advisory Rural Development Services, Mr Leonard Munamati, said the Meteorological Services Department has predicated a start of widespread rainfall across the country.

“So, farmers are encouraged to make sure they start planting as soon as they start receiving rainfall. What is quite exciting is that farmers have been preparing their Intwasa plots and to date, we have recorded 9.6 million plots that have been prepared by farmers in provinces,” he said.

“The initial target was nine million, so we are quite excited as that gives an area of 601 000ha that has been done by slightly above three million farmers who have put plots.

“So, we want to encourage farmers to realise that the importance of Intwasa/Pfumvudza also lies not only in potholing but mulching to conserve moisture,” said Mr Munamati.

He encouraged farmers to use herbicides as soon as they plant to control weeds.

Farmers in Matabeleland North have not started planting as they continue preparing plots. Most are also worried about draught power as cattle are in a bad shape owing to drought and pray the rains come in time to replenish pastures and water supply.

Said acting Chief Mvuthu: “Farmers have not started planting but I think the authorities are right when they say we should start now.

“However, many will delay because fields are not fenced while the livestock is in bad shape. All I can say is let’s be ready and plant where we can,” he said.

A farmer from Jambezi, Mrs Mavis Moyo, said she had prepared and dry planted millet and prays it rains in time.

“I prepared Intwasa plots and planted long season variety of millet. I am still debating on my bigger plot, which I put manure and I think it doesn’t need dry planting, I will wait for rains,” she said.

However, the province has completed winter harvesting and farmers have been urged to expedite the delivery of the cereal to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots, allaying fears that the rains could have potentially damage the crop.

Matabeleland North acting Agritex provincial director Mr Thulani Ndlovu said while a small number of farmers are still packaging their wheat for delivery to GMB depots, no farmer still has the crop in the fields.

“Winter wheat harvesting in the province is complete and the only hurdle that a few farmers are facing is delivering their produce to GMB depots,” said Mr Ndlovu.

While Arda supplied farmers across the country with 300 combine harvesters for quick and efficient harvesting, some communal farmers still use the traditional manual labour practices of harvesting their crop, a cumbersome process that is time consuming, said Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Abel Siziba of Umguza Ward 9 in Redwood area said the recent rains have given hope to farmers to start planting.

“I think by the end of the week, I will have planted maize in one of my fields that is ready,” he said.

Weather experts have predicted normal to above normal rainfall in the country in the 2024/25 season.

In Bulawayo, heavy rains pounded the city from Monday evening, bringing relief to farmers who have been preparing land for the commencement of planting.

In the Midlands province, farmers in urban areas had started planting the maize crop while A1 and A 2 farmers indicated that they will start planting this week.

Leading farmers include Mr Douglas Kwande of the fast- growing Douglas and Claris Kwande (DCK) Investments, which own DCK Farm in Kwekwe as well as Mr Daniel Burger at Sherwood Park Estate and at Precabe Farm, which is owned by the First Family.

DCK farm manager Mr Duncan Magaya said they are doing final land preparations and target planting this week.

“We are busy preparing the land for the maize summer crop. Remember, we had winter wheat crop that has been harvested and that land is being prepared,” he said.

Mr Magaya said they are looking at putting over 50ha under maize crop this season.

Mr Vincent Mhanga at Makate range in Somabhula said they were also still preparing the land.

In Gweru, urban farmers were planting in dryland areas in anticipation of heavy rains that were predicted by the Meteorological Services Department.

Mr Ronnie Chigombe, a Seedco commercial agronomist said the onset of the rainfall season is when an area receives an amount of 20 millimetres or more of rainfall in about three days and there is no dry spell for the next 10 days.

He said maize requires 22 millimetres and above to germinate, and soya beans 30mm minimum and 35mm to be on the safe side.

“Farmers have been urged to start planting in areas that received or are receiving significant rains,” said Mr Chigombe.

Farmers in irrigation schemes are encouraged to plant even earlier for a better yield as our seed would have got what we call enough heat units

Matabeleland South winter wheat farmers have also finished harvesting and focus has shifted to summer cropping with the significant rains received Monday.

The province had 3 005ha under wheat and expected over 12 000 tonnes but was affected by drought, which caused low moisture levels, thereby, affecting yields.

Aards Matabeleland South provincial deputy director, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, said farmers have been urged to start planting and prepare their plots timeously.

The province has a target of 500 000 plots this summer cropping season. In addition to the plots that they usually have, farmers have been urged to allocate two plots towards fodder production.

“Some farmers have already planted their seed in their plots. Farmers who haven’t started planting are encouraged to do so as the province has started receiving rains,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Farmers are also encouraged to prepare their plots timeously,” he said.