Fashion designer Dlamini calls for unity among stylists

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based fashion designer Brightman Dlamini has called upon fellow stylists to unite and come together with ideas that will foster the growth of the Zimbabwean fashion industry.

Through fashion, Zimbabwe’s cultures have been put in the limelight, in the process, preserving African heritage.

Dlamini who runs a clothing label named Tocar said there is a need for fashion designers to dialogue and stage fashion showcases and initiatives which will promote the sector.

“The fashion industry in Zimbabwe is in a staggered and backward state. We’re way too behind compared to other regions. We have a few showcases and the fashion shows that are there are failing to consistently take place. These are some struggles fashion designers face in Zimbabwe.

“What I’d like to be done to effect change is to have fully functional unions that perhaps, can lobby for togetherness between the designers, and push for works to be showcased more.

“I’d also like to urge some of my colleagues to professionalise, digitalise and push for the industrialisation of our fashion sector because there’s no industry that we’re operating as a sector. If there was an industry then we’d be having more jobs and see clientele opportunities opening up,” said Dlamini.

He said what is most important is having designs that will help uplift the Zimbabwean cultures.