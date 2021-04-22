Fashion designer hailed for Vikela iCovid rural project

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Vikela iCovid fashion project that was spearheaded by designer Nkanyeziyethu Malunga was successfully held in Makaza Village in Tsholotsho this past weekend and 25 women from the area were taught how to make face masks.

The women were also equipped with sewing machines, sewing kits and souvenirs of tea towels with Covid-19 information.

Ruth Makhwelo from Makaza Village ward 14 thanked the organisers of the project.

“We learnt a lot about masks and how to make them so that we prevent contracting and spreading Covid-19. We’re happy that we got sewing machines as they will help us make money for ourselves and our children.

“We’re now appealing for cloth so that we make more masks and other products,” said Makhwelo.

Another villager, Simangele Moyo from the same area said they are now sharing the knowledge gained from the workshop with their peers.

“This has helped elevate our lives as we learnt a lot, especially how to sew clothes and to crochet. We’re now going to use this knowledge to educate others about the dangers of Covid-19 and how to guard themselves against contracting it,” said Moyo.

Sisasenkosi Dube said she will now be able to fend for her family.

“Being part of this project and workshop has been an eye-opener. It taught me how, with unity, we can overcome anything, especially such pandemics. Our sewing machines will be put to good use for the betterment of our families,” said Dube.

Malunga, who is the founder of Ganu Designs, said the trip to Makaza was an eye-opener as she learnt that there is so much to be done in terms of community work.

“It doesn’t matter how small our contribution to development is, it will make a difference to communities.

From our project, I’m noticing the essence of women empowerment and innovation. All these elements came to life during our interaction and I also learnt a lot from the women in Makaza. They’re very creative and resilient,” said Nkanyezi.

She said masks made by the women in Makaza will be donated to a primary school in that area.

“Some of the masks that they will be making during this project will be donated to the local primary school. The sense of giving back to their communities really inspired them to take ownership of the project,” said Nkanyezi.

She said more should be done to further educate people in the rural areas about Covid-19.

“In rural areas, people need to be educated more on ways to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The more we talk about it, the more we explore the opportunities that come with it so as to empower ourselves socially and economically as women,” said Nkanyezi.

The same project will be extended to Matopo, Mzingwane and Lupane in the coming months.

At the end of the workshops in the different areas, there will be a fashion show.

“The fashion exhibition that will be the finale of the project, has already generated a lot of excitement. I personally cannot wait for it as it’s already promising to be a big success. Through this project, we hope that other projects will emerge. We envision indigenous fashion shows and rural tourism taking shape,” said Nkanyezi.