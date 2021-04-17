Fashion designer, Sozinio impresses with collection

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE name Sozinio does not ring a bell to many, but when one sees the beauty of his fashion designs, they leave a lasting impression.

On the fashion streets of Zimbabwe, Sozinio’s Mercy Collection which has high-end couture dresses is trending following its launch this week with a documentary of the collection set to be launched in June.

Born Freddy Sozinio Jackson in Bulawayo in 1993, the designer who was raised in Emganwini learnt at Cyrene High School and did a course in fashion and fabrics at Bulawayo Polytechnic. Thereafter, he relocated to Dubai to further his studies in the field before returning to Zimbabwe in 2017.

Describing his fashion style as high fashion couture, Sozinio has dressed the likes of trailblazing DJ Zandimaz of the Emathandweni fame for her new track For Me, media personality Mbo Mahocs and Miss Tourism Bulawayo second runner up Chipo Mandiudza.

His efforts have been recognised as he won the SADC award for best designer, was a Bulawayo Art Awards 2020 nominee for best designer and 2019 Suzuki Summer Fashion Drive key exhibitor.

This year, the Sozinio brand will be celebrating its third anniversary. Reflecting on his journey, Sozinio said his mother’s death on May 14, 2018 inspired him to pursue his love for fashion designing.

“The death of my mum played an important role in the growth and structure of my career. I set up the business as a dedication to my late mother, explaining why I design women’s clothes,” said Sozinio.

Last year, tragedy struck again as Sozinio lost his sister, Mercy. This loss inspired his latest Mercy Collection as he invested all of his energy into the designs.

“I needed to numb the pain so I decided to channel all my frustrations and grief into making this collection. This is why I decided to dedicate it to my late sister, Mercy.

“Mercy taught me not to give life mercy because life never gives mercy back to people,” said Sozinio.

The Mercy Collection features some of Zimbabwe’s top models such as former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma and Caroline Reekers.

With collections like these, Sozinio said he is eyeing global dominance.

“I want to have global influence to make my story known through fashion trends. I want to do collaborations with international fashion brands and creative directors and also hold a series of annual fashion shows,” said Sozinio.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bulawayo creatives such as Parsha of Cardinal films, Puzzle Moment, Lindiwe Ngono, Shades of Sensation, Praiseworthy and Evedup glam for their help with the collection.

Sozinio’s creative director and brand activist G – Factor described the Mercy Collection as a sentimental masterpiece that exudes royalty with a touch of class. He said people should look out for Sozinio as he is a world-class designer who is undoubtedly one of the best designers to emanate from Zimbabwe.