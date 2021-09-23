Fashion firm designs Mwanjali cartoon T-shirts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A Hwange-based fashion company, Lefae Genius Outfit, has come up with a unique way of immortalising football star Method Mwanjali by designing personalised cartoon T-shirts for the former Zimbabwe Warriors skipper.

Lefae Genius Outfit founder and director Leon Mwale said he had always entertained the idea from the day the former Hwange, Shabanie Mine, Caps United and Mamelodi Sundowns utility player called time on his illustrious footballing career.

Ironically, Mwanjali’s last competitive game was against his boyhood club Hwange in 2019. He had wanted to retire in 2020, but Covid-19 put paid to all those dreams after sporting activities were brought to a halt.

“The Method Mwanjali cartoon T-shirts is something I thought of the day he retired. Mwanjali was not just a player, he was more than that, so I felt for him to just retire just like that without something that will show his legendary status we would have failed him both as Hwange and as Lefae Genius Outfit brand,” said Mwale, himself a former goalkeeper who never realised his full potential.

He said Mwanjali played a major role in the growth of Lefae Genius Outfit and upon his retirement they discussed the idea of coming up with a unique way to immortalise him.

“He loved the idea and with his blessings I went ahead. I had designed the outfit for kids, largely because they (kids) love cartoons, but with pressure coming from adults, we are now working on adult T-shirts too.”

Mwanjali is a larger-than-life character in the coal mining town of Hwange.