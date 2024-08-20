Fashion icon Mzoe7 discusses advocacy, new music, and TV ventures

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Chronicle Showbiz recently caught up with Mzoe7, the award-winning musician known for his energetic performances and unique fashion sense.

Over the past month, the artiste has been deeply involved in his #MajitaLet’sTalk initiative, a programme aimed at supporting men and boys with mental health challenges.

“The goal is to fight depression, suicide, substance abuse, and bullying in schools. I hope to work more closely with educational institutions in the future to address these issues and raise a responsible generation,” Mzoe7 shared.

In addition to his advocacy work, Mzoe7 has been on a national tour, performing in Hwange, Victoria Falls, Bulawayo townships, and Mawabeni. His mission is to ensure that his music reaches all corners of the country.

“We often focus on gigs in urban areas, but I’ve decided to honour our people in the townships and rural areas. I appreciate the support from venue owners during this journey,” he said.

Mzoe7 is also working on a new music video for his song “Ungamthanda” featuring the rising artiste Macala and produced by Smash Maker. The video is set to drop at the end of the month.

“After this project, I plan to host a live concert event showcasing our culture and heritage through music. I’m open to partnerships for this endeavour,” he added.

Beyond music, Mzoe7 is venturing into television production as a producer and director. He is working on new TV shows and is even considering a movie, believing that film is a powerful medium for telling the many great stories from his country.