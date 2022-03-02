Fashionista calls on creatives to take up entrepreneurship programmes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FASHIONISTA Ishmael Ncube who is one of the faces behind the fashion label Kasivage has implored creatives to highly consider taking up entrepreneurship programmes as a way of alleviating the stunted growth of their businesses.

The artiste who hails from Plumtree and is based in Harare is undergoing entrepreneurship programmes with The Village Entrepreneurship (TVE) as he seeks to boost the brand to national recognition.

TVE is an entrepreneurs hub that seeks to transform and ensure a wealth mindset shift among young African entrepreneurs. Run by Mr and Mrs Kambasha, the goal is to have a least 1 000 multi-millionaires and to become the epicentre and hub of everything entrepreneurship in Africa.

Ncube said participating in the TVE programmes has helped him grow.

“The platform has helped me broaden my view on how big the business can grow, how many lives it can impact as well as the overall impact on my nation and continent’s economy.

“All in all, what I love most is that The Village is a unique platform borne out of African ideas, hopes and desires. I’m honoured and grateful to have come across this chance to learn and grow and therefore call on other creatives to see this as a chance of growing their brands,” said Ncube.

He said after completion of the studies at the end of the year, the Kasivage clothing label is set to be established in the country’s biggest cities and towns. – @mthabisi_mthire