Fast facts about St Mary’s Cathedral

Here are some fun facts around St Mary’s Cathedral in Bulawayo that has been declared a National Monument:

– Officially conferred Basilica on August 31, 2013

– When was it built: Started in 1903 by Prefect Apostolic Monsignor Sykes SJ, officially opened on April 3, 1904

– Who built the Church: Croatians

– When did it become a Cathedral? 1955

– St Mary’s birthday: March 25. This year she is 115 years old

– Number of Catholics in Archdiocese: Over 400 000

– Number of Major Basilicas in the world: Seven