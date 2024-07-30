Fast-rising traditional group Dziba Lemvula composes song for Highlanders FC

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Fast-rising traditional music group Dziba Lemvula has released a new song dedicated to Highlanders Football Club, titled “Highlander Team Yezwe”. This initiative came after group founder Evias Bhebhe observed that many of their fans are Highlanders supporters.

“When I returned from South Africa, I noticed that Bosso fans have a deep affection for our music and often sing our songs at Barbourfields Stadium. As a way of showing our appreciation, we decided to create a song specifically for Highlanders,” Bhebhe said.

The new release will be accompanied by other singles, including “Nzira Dzemusango”, a track aimed at their Shona-speaking audience.

“We’ve noticed that our music resonates with a broad audience across Zimbabwe, which is why we’re now including songs in Shona. This allows fans from Harare and other regions to enjoy lyrics they can understand.

“Our goal is to revive our tradition and we are committed to achieving this through every means possible,” Bhebhe explained.

He also mentioned that while they initially returned to Zimbabwe to promote and register their music, they have discovered a substantial fan base here. As a result, the group plans to spend more time in Zimbabwe rather than South Africa.

Dziba Lemvula has already performed in various locations across the country, including Filabusi, Nkayi, Kezi, and Gwanda, among others.