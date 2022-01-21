Fastjet adds another commercial aircraft to Zimbabwe

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LOW-cost airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, has added another Embraer ERJ145 aircraft into commercial service in the country.

The latest 50-seater aircraft was introduced yesterday afternoon.

Posting on their official Twitter handle, Fastjet Zimbabwe said: “The latest addition to the fleet has this afternoon entered commercial service flying to Bulawayo.”

Last July, Fastjet introduced a third commercial aircraft between Harare and Bulawayo amid optimism that the airline would make huge business impact in the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic. [email protected]