Fastjet introduces second Vic-Falls/Joburg flight

Victoria Falls Reporter

FASTJET has introduced a second daily scheduled flight service between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg in South Africa in response to growing demand for service.

With the increase in volume of travellers to the destination, there are high hopes this would boost the tourism momentum and trade activities as the sector slowly recovers from effects of Covid-19.

The additional flight started on Wednesday and will operate every day using the airline’s 50-seater Embraer Regional Jet ERJ145 aircraft.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Mr Nunurai Ndawana, said the flight would depart from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls in the morning daily and departing from Victoria Falls for the return flight in the afternoon.

Mr Ndawana said Fastjet was positioned to continue as a key player in the contribution of tourism development in Southern Africa.

“We continue to support the development of Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub by providing the much-needed seamless connections between the region’s top destinations,” he said.

“The second daily service between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg is in addition to our recently introduced service between Victoria Falls and Mbombela (Nelspruit) Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.”

Mr Ndawana said the low-cost airline was recording growing demand for travel to the region working closely with industry partners.

“These second daily flights have been designed to provide international tourists arriving or departing from Johannesburg with additional options and seamless connections into the Victoria Falls,” he said.

Plans are underway to launch flights from Victoria Falls to Maun in Botswana at the end of this month.

Fastjet is a multi-award-winning African airline that began flight operations in 2012 and is one of the airlines that consistently flew into Victoria Falls during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

To date the airline operates daily scheduled domestic flights between Harare and Bulawayo and Harare and Victoria Falls, with an additional evening flight between Bulawayo and Harare.

Internationally, Fastjet flies between Harare and Johannesburg, Bulawayo and Johannesburg, Victoria Falls and Johannesburg and Victoria Falls-Kruger, Empumalanga.

Since commencing operations, Fastjet has flown over 3,5 million passengers and has established itself as a reliable African airline brand, with a range of value-added products and services.

The airline has won awards including the World Travel Awards for six consecutive years between 2016 and 2021, and Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2017 and 2019.

Fastjet was also a top 10 finalist for 2021 for the Skytrax World Airline Awards last year.

— @ncubeleon