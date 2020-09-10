Fastjet jumps to action, says ready to service local routes

Business Reporter

LOW-COST airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, has jumped into action following the Government’s decision to re-open the skies to allow domestic and international travel.

After five months of no activity, the airline said Wednesday that it was delighted by the latest official announcement to resume domestic and international air transportation.

Government on Tuesday lifted the ban on domestic and international travel after the country’s aviation sector came up with Covid-19 prevention measures. The travel approval comes with strict adherence to prescribed travel safety conditions.

“Today (Wednesday), we initiated robust discussions and are actively engaged with key stakeholders as we finalise plans for the recommencement of domestic flights between Harare and Bulawayo and Harare and Victoria Falls, following yesterday’s announcement by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting,” said Fastjet.

Whilst the airline positively deliberates on the next steps in announcing dates and a revised domestic network flying programme, they have expressed their gratitude to the Government and respective authorities and agencies for continued efforts in preparing the travel industry for a return to operations.

The airline said it has since extended its “flexible booking change policy” until March 2021 and advised that details on resumption of flights would be shared with customers as well as additional incentives aimed at enhancing market confidence, safety and sustainable operations.

Fastjet has expressed commitment and support to both quality service and facilitation of local travel in Zimbabwe in line with the domestic tourism campaign and initiative launched in July 2020.

During the period of restricted international air travel, the airline said it will continue to operate repatriation flights between Harare, Zimbabwe and Johannesburg, South Africa in accordance with the regulatory guidelines of the respective government agencies.