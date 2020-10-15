Breaking News
HAPPENING NOW: Police in stand off with armed ...

HAPPENING NOW: Police in stand off with armed ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Fastjet resumes Bulawayo/Johannesburg flights

15 Oct, 2020 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Fastjet resumes Bulawayo/Johannesburg flights Low-cost airline Fastjet

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

LOW-COST airline, Fastjet, has resumed its regionally scheduled flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo, which were suspended for more than six months due to travel restrictions induced by Covid-19 pandemic.

Already, the airline is servicing the Johannesburg-Harare route daily. The airline indicated that it would be plying the Bulawayo-Johannesburg three times per week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“The resumption of flights on this route will complement our international network, with operations between Harare and Johannesburg already flying daily,” it said in a latest update.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China last December, countries around the world embarked on national lockdown measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting