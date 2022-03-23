Fastjet to resume Harare-Byo evening flights

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

LOW-COST airline Fastjet says plans are under way to re-introduce evening flights between Bulawayo and Harare.

The airline currently operates daily scheduled domestic flights between Harare and Bulawayo and Harare and Victoria Falls.

Internationally, Fastjet flies between Harare and Johannesburg, Bulawayo and Johannesburg and Victoria Falls and Johannesburg.

Last week the airline launched the Victoria Falls Kruger, Empumalanga route, scheduled for three times a week.

Speaking during a reception for launch of the Kruger route, Fastjet chief operating officer, Mr Julian Edmunds, said the airline’s vision was to make people’s lives easier by providing reliable air service.

“Covid-19 taught us to look domestic, we believe we can do that. We are planning to reintroduce Harare-Bulawayo evening flights on Tuesdays and Fridays. We encourage Zimbabweans to use our flights as we offer value and choice,” said Mr Edmunds.

Going forward, he said there will be specials for people to go and enjoy anywhere, which is in line with Government’s drive to promote domestic tourism by encouraging locals to develop a culture of visiting local leisure and tourism destination sites.

Fastjet recently acquired a new aircraft and operates four planes, one of them leased. The airline has been visible in the skies during the Covid-19-induced lockdowns. – @ncubeleon