Fastjet urged to expand routes

BULAWAYO’S Mayor, David Coltart, has called on Fastjet, one of the major airlines servicing the city, to consider expanding its routes.

Speaking at the introduction of Fastjet’s third flight between Bulawayo and Johannesburg, Coltart expressed gratitude for the airline’s efforts but emphasised the need for more direct flights from Bulawayo to other destinations, including Victoria Falls, Cape Town, Durban, and Hwange.

“We’re grateful for the additional flight to Johannesburg, but we’re in desperate need of direct flights to other cities. As our local carrier, we look to you primarily to meet that demand,” said Coltart.

The airline flies from Bulawayo to Johannesburg and Harare.

Highlighting tourism as a potential driver for the city’s economic revival, the mayor noted that Bulawayo has more tourist attractions compared to Harare, despite lower tourist arrivals.

“We have much to offer – like the Matopos, one of the best museums in Southern Africa, and our city’s rich culture, art, and history. Tourism can be the key to restoring our economy, and Fastjet is critical in this effort.”

Fastjet’s new service, which starts in November, was announced during the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo last Friday.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Vivian Ruwuya, explained that the additional flight, which is already open for bookings, will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. These jets are known for their comfort and spacious cabin design.

The new midday flight will depart from OR Tambo International Airport at 11:10 am and arrive at Bulawayo’s JM Nkomo International Airport at 12:30 pm. The return flight will depart Bulawayo at 1:00 pm, arriving in Johannesburg at 2:20 pm.

This addition translates into a double-daily service between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.

Ruwuya noted that the additional flight aims to accommodate increased travel demand during the festive season, allowing passengers to seamlessly connect to other destinations in South Africa.

“This midday service allows customers to travel between Bulawayo and Johannesburg and easily connect to international flights,” she said.

Fastjet has been steadily increasing its offerings on the Bulawayo-Johannesburg route. Last year, it introduced a morning flight to cater for business travellers, allowing them to fly to South Africa in the morning and return to Bulawayo in the evening.

According to Ruwuya, the service has seen steady growth.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, added that in July, the airline introduced an additional weekend flight between Bulawayo and Harare.

“Bulawayo, as the industrial and cultural hub of Zimbabwe, remains a priority destination for us,” he said.

“Increasing flight options to Johannesburg will provide more flexible air connectivity, supporting the region’s economic development.”

Fastjet operates domestic routes connecting Bulawayo, Harare, and Victoria Falls, with all three destinations linked to Johannesburg.

Ruwuya emphasised the airline’s commitment to improving Zimbabwe’s connectivity, saying, “We remain dedicated to serving Bulawayo and offering travellers more choice, value, and flexibility.”

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, praised Fastjet for its continued investment in the Bulawayo-Johannesburg route.

“Fastjet is truly a ‘fast jet’ for us in the tourism industry,” she said.

“We know that when you increase your flights, it signifies investment, so thank you for further extending your commitment to the airline and aviation industry.”

Minister Rwodzi pledged continued support for the airline, assuring that her ministry would assist in any way possible to help Fastjet grow, remain efficient, and meet the needs of the market.