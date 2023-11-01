‘Fastjet’s extension of Bulawayo-Jo’burg route, a testimony of thriving business’

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, Fastjet Accountable Manager Joe Mparuri and Airport Company of Zimbabwe CEO Tawanda Gusha welcome travellers on the Fastjet morning flight on the Johannesburg-Bulawayo route on Monday

Melissa Mpofu, [email protected]

Low-cost airline Fastjet on Monday launched an additional morning flight, servicing the Bulawayo-Johannesburg route bringing its frequency to 12 return flights a week and indicating that there is economic growth in Bulawayo.

The airline that introduced the Bulawayo-Johannesburg route in 2019 was previously plying the route nine times a week with a morning flight departing Johannesburg at 06:50, arriving at 08:10am and departing Bulawayo at 06:10pm arriving in Johannesburg 07:30pm.

With this latest development, travellers now have two options to choose from.

The route will be serviced by a 50-seater Embraer ERJ 145.

The inaugural flight from Johannesburg touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport on Monday with 35 passengers amid wild cheers from various government officials led by Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi, who was dressed in a Fastjet uniform, as well as those from the Tourism Business Council, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, aviation-related, transport and tourism companies.

The traditional water cannon salute was also performed.

Addressing journalists Minister Rwodzi said: “Connectivity is key in the tourism sector. The launch of Fastjet’s additional morning flight means we are increasing connectivity to our destination Zimbabwe.

“I am excited to be launching this route in Bulawayo because it’s telling us as tourism players that Bulawayo is coming back and that more business is coming back.”

On average, the minister said 45 percent of Zimbabwe’s annual visitors from the African continent come from South Africa.

“The maiden flight had 35 passengers, most of whom are South Africans. I’m informed that about 20 of them were coming on business which means commercial business is high in Bulawayo,” she said.

To have a full-on experience of the launch, the minister said she decided to don the airline’s uniform.

“We want to be practical and experience particularly the hospitality side so any airline that’s going to launch their routes, who’ll invite us and will be happy for us to wear their uniforms, we’re open to that.”

On board, Minister Rwodzi took time to serve passengers by presenting them with gifts from the airline.

Minister Rwodzi added that the launch comes at a time when the tourism industry is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She reiterated that the launch was a clear testimony that there is thriving business for Fastjet on the Bulawayo-Johannesburg route.

“It is also a clear message that there is economic growth in Bulawayo and that disposable income is increasing. With this additional frequency, we are most likely to receive an increased inflow of tourists into the country through the Fastjet flights.”

Under the leadership of the Second Republic, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Minister Rwodzi said they have witnessed the Government’s unrestrained efforts in the development of tourism and aviation industries.

“A notable example of this support is the recently commissioned expansion project of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in July this year. This is in line with the Government’s developmental agenda as we journey towards an Upper Middle Income Society by 2030.”

The frequency increase, Minister Rwodzi said, means more work for them as a ministry on their mandate to develop all tourism destinations in and around Bulawayo to become more attractive to tourists for the route to be sustainable.

“I’m happy to announce that Bulawayo and Masvingo are the two cities alongside Matopos National Park that we are targeting to put more effort into development within our strategy as they are the best destinations where our culture and heritage are significantly bestowed. We want to tell the world the actual story of who we are as a people of Zimbabwe and our originality and dignity through the Culture and Customs Cluster according to our New Tourism Strategy.”

She said the Government is aware of aviation sector challenges that have led to higher fares in the region compared to other countries.

“We’d want to mediate and conciliate on issues of concern between you (Fastjet) and our other Government departments. Partnerships between the public and private sector are key for us to achieve our goals as a tourism ministry and this can only be achieved through working together, meeting regularly and having dialogues.”