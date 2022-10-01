‘Fat’ boy from Bulawayo heads to USA on rugby scholarship

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

“It’s not about rugby, it’s about young men; it’s not about making a champion team, it’s about making champion boys that will be forever strong.” This rugby quote aptly defines the journey that young Kenneth Melusi Khumalo, who is about to fulfil his dream of playing his beloved sport in the United States of America (USA), has taken.

With many believing that the only way out is through academics, a young Kenneth Khumalo is proving otherwise as his passion for rugby is proving fruitful with a ticket to USA on the cards.

Coming from the ranks of local rugby club, Highlanders, Khumalo, a 20-year-old, who plays lock, was invited to take rugby at primary school by his friend due to his big frame. Due to his big frame, which earned him the nickname “Mickey” in primary school, the young man did not know that his weight would one day open doors for him in the future.

Khumalo told Chronicle Sports that he started playing rugby at Baines Primary School after his friend, who was also his senior at school, told him that his body could come in handy in the team.

“I didn’t start rugby because I wanted to but I was fat, so a friend of mine called Carrington called me and told me that with my body, they could use some extra power in the rugby team and that’s when I started attending training sessions,” said Khumalo

The 20-year-old, however, had to take a break from the sport after he attended a school that had no rugby before he transferred to Milton High School where he revived his career. But he had to stop again due to health issues at form four.

Khumalo was then introduced to club rugby at A Level when he joined Old Miltonians.

His career, however, changed for the better when he joined Highlanders. Highlanders finished second in the Bulawayo U21 Brian Nyabunze tournament with Khumalo playing a sterling role. His performances saw him being selected to the Bulawayo Select provincial team.

“We achieved a lot,” said Khumalo referring to his time with Highlanders.

Inspired by South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth because of his height, Khumalo wants to make rugby his source of income as he believes that academics are not the only way to make a living.

“I want to achieve something out of sports, because I feel in this day and age you don’t make a living out of school only, right now you can make a living out of whatever you can do and I realised I have a future in sport so I might as well take that path,” he said.

His scholarship to the United States came about after his sister applied for him when she saw an advert online and his position, which is in demand in the States, gave him an edge.

“I was patient enough, I finished school and continued with the process and because of the position I play which is lock, it is in high demand and it really helped me in securing the scholarship,” he said.

His coach at Highlanders, George “Rollo’ Mukorera said they are happy that one of their former players, whom he described as one of the most disciplined players, got such an opportunity and is hopeful that the young man will play for the Sables in the near future.

Mukorera also said it’s a great achievement for the club that has produced players who went on to excel at rugby internationally.

The young Khumalo, who has rejoined Old Miltonians, is supposed to leave the country at the end of January next year, encouraged other young aspiring rugby players like him to keep working hard.

“You don’t really have to be someone to achieve something, you just have to keep on pushing and striving and something will come, don’t give up,” said Khumalo.