Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

ONE person died yesterday at the Gwanda-based Blanket Mine due to a secondary blasting mishap, the mining house has said.

The firm said the fatal incident occurred in the afternoon and investigations into the matter have been instituted.

“It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia”) reports that an accident took place in the afternoon of February 16, 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee was killed,” said the company.

“The accident related to secondary blasting. Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an inquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.

“Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased,” reads the brief statement from the mine.

