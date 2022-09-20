Fatal accident at How Mine

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

AN employee has died after an accident during underground mining operations at Bulawayo Mining Company (BMC)’s How Mine.

The company said air loader operator, William James, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the mine’s wellness centre.

“Bulawayo Mining Company regrets to advise that an employee was fatally injured on Monday, September 19, 2022, during underground mining operations at How Mine,” said BMC in a statement.

“Following the accident, first aid was rendered on-site and the employee, air loader operator William James, was evacuated to the Mine wellness centre, where he was regrettably pronounced dead.”

In February this year How Mine obtained internationally recognised standards certification for successfully embracing top-level management procedures in February this year.

The certification included the Integrated Management System IOS 45001-2008, Occupation Health and Safety Management System (OHSAS), IOS 14001-2015, Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System (QMS).

The company said this was an extremely tragic incident for the How Mine community, which has operated for over four-million-man hours without a fatality.

“Management extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved, and has immediately mobilised all necessary support to the deceased’s family and colleagues,” it said.

“Relevant authorities have been notified. Detailed investigations into the incident have begun, in partnership with the Mines Inspectorate and independent investigators, including the equipment supplier.”