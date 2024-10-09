Fatal Accident: Two Dead and Three Injured on Harare-Mukumbura Route

Tarisiro Tafirenyika- [email protected]

A FATAL road traffic accident occurred on October 4, 2024, at around 8pm at the 35-kilometer mark of the Harare-Mukumbura Road.

In a statement on X, the police said, two individuals were killed, and three others were injured when a Toyota Sprinter, with four passengers on board, side-swiped a Nissan UD lorry that had one passenger. The Police reported that the bodies of the victims were taken to the Concession Hospital mortuary for an autopsy, while the injured were being treated at the same hospital.